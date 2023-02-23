Damian Mackenzie (left) and Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber (right) are part of the starting 23 for tomorrow's Super Rugby game against the Crusaders. Photo / Richard Spranger

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific championship is just around the corner, and the Gallagher Chiefs have revealed their starting squad for the opening game against the Crusaders on Friday.

The team for the game boasts more than 1000 caps combined, nine All Blacks and an international player making his debut for the Chiefs.

Waikato boys Luke Jacobson - who will celebrate his 50th game for the Chiefs - Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Rameka Poihipi, Samipeni Finau and Cortez-Lee Ratima are also part of the line-up.

The squad will be led by All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Taukei’aho as hooker.

International addition John Ryan, who has played nearly 200 games for Munster and has 24 caps for Ireland, arrived this week as a replacement for All Black Angus Ta’avao, who is recovering from neck surgery. Ryan has been immediately pressed into action on the bench and will start at No. 18.

Co-captain and Gallagher Chiefs centurion Brad Weber will guide the backline with Damian McKenzie preferred at first-five, inside fellow international Anton Lienert-Brown, who will move to within one game of becoming the latest Gallagher Chief to reach 100 games for the club.

Chiefs hooker and Hamiltonian Samisoni Taukei’aho. Photo / Christiaan Kotze, Photosport

Angus Ta’avao, Atu Moli, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea, Emoni Narawa and Ngantungane Punivai weren’t considered for the line-up because of injuries.

Gallagher Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says it has been a “relatively short” build-up to the season, but the Chiefs were “raring” to go.

“The team worked extremely hard and we have managed to come through the pre-season relatively injury-free, barring a few frustrating niggles.”

MacMillan says he knew there was a lot at stake for individual players as it is a Rugby World Cup year this year.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Andrew Warner

“But right now, our focus is 100 per cent on being at our collective best week-in and week-out, and if we do that, winning a Super Rugby title is a realistic goal for us,” MacMillan says.

About facing the Crusaders, MacMillan says: “With their record, the Crusaders deserve nothing but respect, but we believe in our ability and capacity to perform at their home fortress.”

The starting 15 are:

1. Aidan Ross (61)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (63)

3. George Dyer (8)

4. Brodie Retallick (115)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (31)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (53)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 137)

8. Luke Jacobson (49)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 110)

10. Damian McKenzie (95)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (29)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (98)

13. Alex Nankivell (58)

14. Solomon Alaimalo (48)

15. Shaun Stevenson (67)

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater (39)

17. Ollie Norris (28)

18. John Ryan (Debut)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (34)

20. Samipeni Finau (18)

21. Cortez Ratima (9)

22. Josh Ioane (9)

23. Rameka Poihipi (14)