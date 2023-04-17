Summer asphalt resurfacing is almost completed at several locations around the region - check the NZTA Journey Planner. Photo / Supplied

Summer asphalt resurfacing is almost completed at several locations around the region - check the NZTA Journey Planner. Photo / Supplied

With the last of the summer resealing coming to an end, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists to follow the relevant temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of other road users, road workers and themselves.

While most drivers are getting it right through worksites, it is disappointing to see some people speeding and putting others at risk, says Roger Brady, Bay of Plenty system manager.

“Speeding vehicles can flick up loose metal and other objects, which can be dangerous to our road workers and other road users,” says Brady.

“Motorists also have less control at higher speeds. They may clip road cones and send them flying at our road workers or oncoming traffic - or lose control completely.

“Even when there is no one working on site, we may leave speed limits in place to protect road users. Drivers should consider reduced visibility and the effects of temporary surfaces at night and in bad weather, as well as the safety of motorcyclists and cyclists.

There are temporary speed limits in some places and stop/go traffic control through some works. Photo / Supplied

“Safety is always our highest priority and we make no apologies for this.”

This is what you can expect to see on your journeys in the upcoming weeks:

Waikato

East Waikato

● SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. Work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles past. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management, however there may be periods of stop/stop traffic management as required. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing, work to repair the slip has started.

● SH25 Kereta Hill: Night time closures will be in place from April 26 for up to 10 days while road repair work is undertaken. There will be a one-hour time slot each night between 11pm and midnight to allow vehicles through. During the day the road will be closed between 11am and midday to undertake chip-sealing and paint marking when the temperatures are higher.

● SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Geotechnical investigations have finished. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town.

Geotechnical investigations on the State Highway 25A slip have finished. A decision on which repair option to choose is awaited. Photo / Supplied

● SH24 Matamata: Resurfacing started on April 13 and runs through to Thursday, April 20 at the Burwood Rd Roundabout. There will be a full road closure in place from 8pm to 5am each night. Temporary speed limits will be in place during non-work hours. The detour will be via SH27 and SH29. No works will take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

Central Waikato

● SH5 Napier-Taupō: SH5 towards Napier is now open to all traffic 24 hours a day. There are 32 damaged sites along the route, travel will take longer than it used to. Works to repair slips and dropouts are ongoing. Daytime road closures are being planned for road renewals in the coming weeks.

● SH1 Lichfield: Road repairs take place near Puriri Rd from April 17, and are expected to take three days to complete (weather permitting).

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Traffic continues to be managed through the 4.5km site where side and median barriers are being installed south of Ātiamuri. Both north and south-bound lanes are restricted to 50km/h with stop/go traffic management. Pavement works and barrier construction will finish in April.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

West Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia Section: To enable the next stage of pavement repair works to start, a section of temporary steel barrier needs to be relocated. Temporary surfacing repairs are also being completed. This requires night closures of the southbound lanes and traffic will be detoured for three nights. There will be a southbound closure on Tuesday, April 25 (Anzac Day) between 9pm and 5am, and on Wednesday and Thursday, April 26 and 27 between 7pm and 5am. Outside these times a single lane in each direction will be available with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion in March 2024. Detours are via Ngāruawāhia with the exception of HPMV (use SH1B) and over-weight vehicles (use SH2/SH27).

At the SH25 Opoutere underslip, work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles past. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management. Photo / Supplied

● SH1C Frankton: Asphalt resurfacing at the SH1C/SH23/Massey/Hall Overbridge intersection starts Sunday, April 30. Work will take place overnight, Sunday to Thursday nights, for about three weeks.

● SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Rd roundabout continues with one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Rd and Johnsview Tce are operating as left in/left out only. Additionally, until late May, there will be no left turn from SH1C Cobham Drive into local Cambridge Rd. Please use the Wairere Drive-Cobham Drive interchange to access local Cambridge Rd and the Hillcrest shops. This work sees the intersection changed to traffic light controls, and is expected to be completed by late August.

● SH1C Riverlea : Surface repairs are taking place near the south-bound off-ramp near the city edge on Tuesday, April 18,. These will be night works.

● SH1N Cambridge Expressway: Road surface repairs are taking place on the Cambridge Expressway in two locations, firstly just south of the Tamahere interchange on Wednesday, April 19, and secondly further south by the Te Ara Noa bridge underpass on Thursday, April 20. These repairs will take place at night.

● SH1 Cambridge to Piarere: Enabling works for 2.8km of median barrier from Keeley’s Reserve to just past Kentucky Rd started Tuesday, April 11. The southbound passing lane on SH1 Tirau Rd near Keeley’s Reserve will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday. Delays are expected. Work continues until the end of April, there will be no work or associated traffic management on statutory holidays or during any weekends.

● SH23 Raglan Deviation: An under-slip has occurred at a section of road about 1.6km west of Glentui Lane. A temporary two-lane road has been constructed to allow vehicles to pass the affected area, and this is now open to all traffic with a speed restriction of 60km/h. Work to repair the underslip is ongoing and will be completed by early May.

The temporary two-lane bypass at the underslip on the Raglan road is open to all traffic with a speed restriction of 60km/h. Photos / NZTA

● SH30 Kōpaki: Due to safety concerns Kopaki Bridge is only open to local light traffic until the new bridge is open to traffic in May. The detour for all other vehicles is via Kopaki Rd and SH4.

● SH31 Kawhia Rd: An underslip has appeared at a location on the Kawhia side of the lookout. Road closures between 8am and 5.30pm are in place each weekday until late May. The road will open for an hour between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to allow traffic past the site. Outside these times stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit are in place.

North Waikato

● SH1 Pioneer Rd, Pokeno: SH1 northbound fast (right hand) lane will be closed at Pioneer Rd intersection on Monday, April 17 between 9pm and 5am. During this time, you will not be able to turn right on to Pioneer Rd South. Please continue to Pioneer Rd North exit and follow traffic management instructions.

● SH2 Pokeno to Koheroa Rd: Due to maintenance activities southbound lane restrictions will be in place on Thursday, April 20 between 8pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions using northbound lanes.

● SH2 Pokeno to Mangatawhiri Rd: Due to maintenance activities an eastbound lane closure including the Mangatawhiri eastbound off-ramp will be in place on Monday, April 17 between 10pm and 5am. Stop/Go traffic management will be in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions.

● SH2 Mangatawhiri Rd to Rawiri Rd/Golf Course Rd: A full closure in both directions will be in place on Tuesday, April 18 between 10pm and 5am. Please follow the signposted detour via Mangatawhiri Rd and Rawiri Rd.

● SH2 Rawiri Rd/Golf Course Rd to Kopuku Rd: Due to maintenance activities lane restrictions will be in place on Wednesday, April 19 between 10pm and 5am. Stop/Go traffic management will be in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions.



