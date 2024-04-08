MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

Police have released the name of the man killed when a car crashed into a tree on Somerville Rd on April 3.

The man was 36-year-old James Burt from Putāruru.

The crash that killed Burt happened on the night of Wednesday, April 3 in Ōkoroire, South Waikato.

The crash was reported at about 6.50pm.

Despite the efforts of those first at the scene Burt, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was unable to be revived.

The crash that killed him was the first of two fatal incidents in the same area last week.

On April 5, police announced one person had died following a crash on State Highway 5 at Tāpapa.

The person, who remains unnamed by police, was injured and later died in hospital, police said in a statement.

In relation to the second crash, police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of a silver Ford Ranger ute and a green Toyota Vitz travelling along SH5 on Thursday April 4 at about 6am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both fatal crashes.

The news comes only days after the Easter weekend road toll hit seven, marking the highest number of deaths over the Easter holidays in three years.