Multiple trees and slips on State Highway 25 north of Thames means the road will be closed for some time today.

NZTA Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to expect “long delays” today as crews work to clear the road on the western side of the Coromandel Peninsula.

“Due to a slip and multiple trees down, SH25 is blocked in both directions at Ruamahunga. Expect long delays. No Detour available,” an advisory notice on its website says.

The Thames Coromandel District Council also advised motorists of the closure, confirming that SH25 was blocked in both directions between Ruamahunga and Tapu, on the Thames Coast Rd.

“Road closure points have been established and our team is currently investigating and we will provide updates as soon as possible,” a post on its social media feeds says.

“Expect long delays and note that there is no detour available. Please be patient and drive to the conditions.”