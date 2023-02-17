Damage to State Highway 23 to Raglan. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency plans to open the temporary diversion road into Raglan by March 1, the agency announced on Thursday.

Work on a diversion was necessary after a slip closed a section of State Highway 23 (SH23), known as the Raglan Deviation, on February 1.

Meanwhile, State Highway 25 (SH25) is now open around the entire perimeter of the Coromandel peninsula meaning people living in Coromandel, Whangapoua, and the other towns connected by SH25 can travel.

Waka Kotahi says it has taken a huge effort to get this done.

Clearing the way on SH25 between Materangi Road and Kūaotunu. Photo / NZTA

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to restore access for these communities that’ve been isolated for days. We’d also like to thank people in the Coromandel for the patience they’ve shown at a time of extreme stress.”

In terms of the SH23 divvy to Raglan, Waka Kotahi says the slip worsened when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island and an almost 30m long section of the highway now crossed over the centreline and dropped around 2.5m.

The Waka Kotahi team also stopped earthworks on the temporary diversion road on February 12 due to a serious incident on a nearby worksite that resulted in a fatality.

The NZHerald reported on Sunday, that the fatality was a road worker directing traffic who was hit and killed by a truck on SH23 between Raglan and Whatawhata, near the intersection of Cogswell Rd.

The site is under full investigation and the matter is with NZ Police and Worksafe.

Waka Kotahi’s geotechnical engineers returned to the Raglan diversion site after the cyclone passed, to assess additional damage, before resuming work.

Waka Kotahi has so far completed tree removals and its contractor Fulton Hogan will continue earthworks and road construction over the next week to 10 days, with a planned opening of the temporary diversion road by the beginning of next month.

The diversion is being built through private property, so Waka Kotahi says it is “very grateful” to the landowners for their co-operation.

“[This enables] us to restore this crucial link between Raglan and Hamilton as soon as possible,” the agency says.

“The temporary diversion road allows us the time we need to thoroughly investigate the cause of the slump, and plan for the restoration of SH23 and long-term resilience of the route.”

Until the diversion is opened, Waka Kotahi stresses that the official detour route remains via Ngāruawāhia: Ohautira Road, Waingaro Road, Herschel Street, Ellery Street, Whatawhata Avenue, Ngāruawāhia Road, Horotiu Road to re-join SH23.

The agency urges people to be careful and drive to the conditions, as the detour has tight, winding sections.

On the Coromandel work, Lauder says contractors continued work to clean up the roads today, but the effort is ongoing and caution is advised.

Another view of the work on SH25 between Materangi Road and Kūaotunu. Photo / NZTA

“Driving remains hazardous. Please take it slowly. Many areas are reduced to one lane. There is still slip material, rocks, trees, mud and debris on the road.

“If you really need to travel, please do so before 9.30 tonight. SH25 Te Rerenga to Kūaotunu will be closed at 9.30pm and reopen in the morning. For safety reasons, we do not want people driving through this section in darkness,” Lauder says.

“Coromandel road users should be prepared for disrupted travel for some time. Contractors were back at work ttoday and may have to close sections of SH25 for periods of time again if required,” says Lauder.

Priority access will be given to emergency services including supplies and fuel.

For more information visit Waka Kotahi’s website.