Brady said the project needed to “press on” so roadworks on the next section, between Putāruru and Tokoroa, can get under way as there is limited time before the Christmas pause to operations comes into effect on December 20.

Part of State Highway 1 near Tokoroa will partially reopen on Friday after weeks of being fully closed for roadworks. Photo / John van de Ven

“The partial reopening means we can reduce the length of the detours and journey times.”

Brady said the new detour will now be SH32, Old Taupō Rd, Kinleith Rd and vice versa.

“Businesses and residences between SH32 intersection and just north of Campbell Rd will still be accessible with the soft closure there.”

Brady said the section of SH1 between Tokoroa and Kinlieth has had an “extensive makeover”.

“[The work] involved milling out the existing road surface and replacing it with new material and adding a foam-stabilised bitumen basecourse layer.”

Brady said that section was expected to open next week.

“Unfortunately roadworks are totally dependent on having good weather, and we just need a little more time. We think this workaround is a good outcome that most locals will appreciate,” Brady said.

The partial section of road reopening will be under traffic management for a few days so the surface can be driven on to help bed in the rebuild work.

The final asphalt surface will be applied under night-time road closures starting January 7.

The partial reopening means t 5am on Friday the next SH1 section scheduled for maintenance between Putāruru and Tokoroa will close.

The closure will be in place from SH1/Princes St, Putāruru, to the SH1/SH32 Tokoroa intersection.

All north and southbound SH1 light vehicles will be detoured via Princes St, Arapuni St, Arapuni Rd, Waotu Rd, Old Taupō Rd, SH32 Tokoroa and vice versa.

“This will add approximately 15 minutes and 11km to journey times,” Brady said.

“There will be a temporary speed limit of 70km/h along the entirety of the detour route. Heavy vehicles are asked to take SH5/30.”

Southbound traffic will not be able to travel beyond Vospers/Ngatira roads. Northbound traffic will be able to travel as far north as SH1 Rollett Rd.