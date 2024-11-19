Closing the SH1 Tokoroa to upper Ātiamuri section has enabled three days’ work to be completed in one day.
A section of State Highway 1 between Tokoroa and upper Ātiamuri will partially reopen at 5am on Friday after weeks of being fully closed for roadworks.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations for Waikato and Bay of Plenty, Roger Brady, said this partial opening was the best solution for those using SH1 in that area.
“We lost four days of work since we started work in this area on October 6 – all because of rain,” Brady said.
“This is a large site spanning 17km with four separate work areas.
“We have completed 13km of road makeover, allowing us to open the southern end of this work zone between Kinleith and upper Ātiamuri, which we are sure many locals will welcome.”
Brady said the project needed to “press on” so roadworks on the next section, between Putāruru and Tokoroa, can get under way as there is limited time before the Christmas pause to operations comes into effect on December 20.
“The partial reopening means we can reduce the length of the detours and journey times.”
Brady said the new detour will now be SH32, Old Taupō Rd, Kinleith Rd and vice versa.