State Highway 1′s southbound on-ramp at Tirau Rd has been closed after a serious crash that resulted in one person being trapped.

Fire and Emergency staff rescued one person who was trapped in a vehicle after a car and caravan rolled near Cambridge.

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald emergency services were notified of the crash at about 12.40pm.

“A car and caravan had rolled on Tirau Rd between Lockley Rd and the Tirau Rd on-ramp,” the spokesperson said.