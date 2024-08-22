“He is the most important thing to us and without the MRI, Max would’ve suffered and we would’ve suffered. It saved his life.
“We got him when he was 3 months old and when I got him, I just knew I had to be his mum.”
Now, six months post surgery, Collins wonders if her Instagram-famous dog with over 12,000 followers would still be here without the technology.
She told Waikato Heraldshe aimed to raise awareness about MRI for pets, not having heard of it before, and only after learning about it from international pet owners when Max needed it. She said for Max, an MRI was “key” to an accurate diagnosis.
“The MRI took away all the assumptions of what he could have. Human error creates a lot more ... I guess it slows everything down and the MRI allowed the process to be as speedy as possible.
“He presented with this on January 13, two days later he had the MRI and then surgery the day after, it was a speedy treatment pathway.”