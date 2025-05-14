Putāruru’s housing stock is set to swell by 200 senior living homes as South Waikato’s largest new residential development, Overdale Estate, gears up for its second stage.
The news comes after JLL Retirement Villages Market Review 2024 showed New Zealand needs to build 932 retirement units every year for the next 25 years to meet demand.
Meanwhile, according to the Waikato Housing Initiative’s 2023 housing stocktake published in a report last year, the South Waikato District alone would need a total of 2510 new homes by 2043, or 126 houses to be built annually over two decades.
Earthworks on Overdale Estate began in 2022. Since then, 31 homes have been completed, sold, or have begun construction.