Driving instructor Lamen Hohaia (centre, back) with Astar Rapson Jones, Shanalae Thompson, Alex Bond-Kemp, Paetin Ogle and Sharlize Rankin. Photo / South Waikato Investment Fund Trust
A South Waikato initiative is successfully pulling down barriers for rural youths to get their driver licences.
Since it began four years ago, 692 students from Tokoroa High School, Forest View High School, Putāruru College, Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Hiringa gained a learner, restricted or full driver’s licence – for free.
Transform Aotearoa chief executive Howard Goold said the organisations joined forces because they share the same goal: helping young people in provincial New Zealand overcome the barrier of gaining a licence.
“We have been doing a driver training programme for senior high school students for the last few years and we have a high pass rate. We have a system that seems to be working.”