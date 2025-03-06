Advertisement
South Waikato District councillor Rebekah Garner resigns citing health reasons

Waikato Herald
Former Tokoroa Ward councillor Rebekah Garner. Photo / South Waikato District Council

A second councillor in the Waikato has resigned, just seven months away from the next local election.

Tokoroa Ward councillor Rebekah Garner announced her resignation from the South Waikato District Council on Thursday, citing health reasons.

“I have chosen to put my health and family first and I just can’t give council the dedication it requires,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my two years on council and learnt a lot from other councillors and the CE Susan [Law] and I 100% support the work and excellent job they are doing in getting our district back on track.”

Garner was a first-term councillor who secured 1795 votes at the 2022 election.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley said he understood Garner’s decision and “totally” respected her for making the call.

“Rebekah has been a hugely supportive councillor who understood the direction of council and the delivery of our services,” he said

“I want to personally thank her for support to me in my role as mayor and wish her all the best for the future.”

Garner’s resignation comes just days after Hamilton City councillor Mark Donovan announced he would step down.

“I have made the decision to step down from my role on council to focus on other commitments,” he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after his resignation, Donovan said: “I believe my business experience can better be utilised in an environment where real progress can be made more swiftly.”

Another reason for stepping down was his family.

“My family has been a big part of my decision. Family always comes first.”

Donovan was first elected as a councillor in the 2021 by-election and was re-elected in the 2022 local government elections.

The resignations do not automatically trigger a by-election as it falls within 12 months of the local elections in October.

Both councils will consider their options to either fill the vacancies or not at the next council meeting.

