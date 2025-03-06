Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former Tokoroa Ward councillor Rebekah Garner. Photo / South Waikato District Council

A second councillor in the Waikato has resigned, just seven months away from the next local election.

Tokoroa Ward councillor Rebekah Garner announced her resignation from the South Waikato District Council on Thursday, citing health reasons.

“I have chosen to put my health and family first and I just can’t give council the dedication it requires,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my two years on council and learnt a lot from other councillors and the CE Susan [Law] and I 100% support the work and excellent job they are doing in getting our district back on track.”

Garner was a first-term councillor who secured 1795 votes at the 2022 election.