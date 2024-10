The road, a SH1 diversion route, has since reopened. Photo / NZME

The road, a SH1 diversion route, has since reopened. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 32, south of Tokoroa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, near Mangakino, at 6.30am.

Fire and Emergency attended with three crews. Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and a helicopter.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene and another person received moderate injuries and was transported to Tokoroa Hospital.

The road, a SH1 diversion route, has since reopened.