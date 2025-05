Voting under way for new pope, high demand for New Zealand red meat and the labour market remains in sorry state.

8 May, 2025 01:11 AM Quick Read

Arapuni Rd in South Waikato is blocked after a Fonterra tanker rolled, spilling milk onto the road.

Police said emergency services were notified of the incident at about 10.45am.

“[We] don’t believe anyone was injured but the road is currently blocked.”

When asked if milk had spilled onto the road, police said: “It wouldn’t be incorrect to report that.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a Fonterra milk tanker had rolled.