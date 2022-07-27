Steele Park Home in Hamilton East is the sixth rest home operated by Sound Care Group. Photo / Supplied

Steele Park Home in Hamilton East is the sixth rest home operated by Sound Care Group. Photo / Supplied

Steele Park Home, owned and managed by aged care services provider Sound Care Group, officially opened its doors to the Hamilton East community earlier this month.

Steele Park Home is a newly refurbished and renovated 39-bed facility offering rest home, hospital level, day stay and respite services for older people.

It is the sixth facility operated by Sound Care Group, which operates five other rest homes in New Zealand.

Group owner and director Carly Mangulabnan said, "I'm looking forward to welcoming Hamilton residents and their whānau to Steele Park Home.

"We're happy to present a comfortable, newly renovated, and modern facility, within walking distance to town amenities and manned by our caring team who will make sure our residents get the level of expert care they need."

Steele Park Home is at 138 Firth St, Hamilton East. Sound Care Group owns and operates six aged care homes providing holistic quality care to older people, with one facility also serving younger people with disability.

The group's facilities are:

● Athenree Life in Katikati, Bay of Plenty

● Cambridge Life in Cambridge East, Waikato

● Eltham Care Rest Home in Eltham, South Taranaki

● Lester Heights Hospital in Whangārei, Northland

● South Care Rest Home & Hospital in North Dunedin, Otago

● Steele Park Home in Hamilton East, Waikato

The group adheres to a unique Culture of Care, which prioritises an individual's overall wellbeing and respects their unique and personal choices and aspirations.

To learn more about Sound Care Group, go to soundcare.co.nz