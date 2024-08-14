“We are incredibly proud of our players who have been named as trialists for the Silver Ferns,” Araroa said.

“They have shown a high work ethic from the beginning of the competition to the end and have played with commitment, discipline and passion in our brand of netball, which has truly paid off.”

“This is a testament to their willingness to stay open to learning and growing professionally and personally in their game, dedicated to turning our franchise around along with the strong team culture we have built at Magic.

“We wish them all the best in their trials and know they will represent us with pride and determination.”

The Silver Ferns trialists were selected by the National Selection Panel (NSP): convenor of selectors - Adrianne Hayes, Silver Ferns head coach - Noeline Taurua, Gail Parata and Leigh Gibbs.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was excited with the trialists as this year marks the beginning of the cycle towards 2027.

“There have been many factors which have gone into naming our trialists. We have looked at balancing short term with focus on a long-term plan so that we can compete against the world’s best at the same time as looking to find the right mix,” Taurua said.

“There are also athletes who are not ready to wear the dress at this moment of time but will be in the near future. We need to ensure our foundation pieces are strong but remain open to change and offer support to fast-track athletes who we know will be around in 2027.

“Trials are also an opportunity for us to reset our direction towards 2027. How can we work together better, what will it take to win, who can absorb information quickly and of course be able to execute on court.

“Players need to be fit, healthy, robust and injury-free to meet the requirements of trials. I’m looking forward to seeing who rises to the occasion.”