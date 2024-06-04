A special birthday dress has been designed for the AVIS Magic's upcoming ANZ Premiership netball home game. Photo / Photosport

A special birthday dress has been designed for the AVIS Magic's upcoming ANZ Premiership netball home game. Photo / Photosport

The Avis Magic netball team is celebrating its 25th anniversary and to mark the occasion, a special birthday dress has been designed.

The commemorative dress pays tribute to the team’s 25-year history and symbolises the spirit of Magic.

The team will show off the creation at the upcoming ANZ Premiership netball home game at Globox Arena, Hamilton on Sunday, June 9.

The dress was designed by Magic general manager Justine Dixon, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and vice-captain Erena Mikaere.

Mikaere said the birthday dress was more than just a uniform.

“It’s a piece of history, a symbol of pride, and a celebration of the countless players and moments that have shaped the AVIS Magic over the past 25 years.”

The new birthday dress also honours the dress the Magic team wore in 2012 when they made history by winning the ANZ Championship.

This victory was particularly momentous as the Magic were the first and only New Zealand team to win the ANZ Championship while competing against the Australian teams.

A striking feature of the dress is its bold red colour relating back to the “clash dress” or “away dress” the team was required to wear in the 2012 finals.

Adding to the sentimental value, the dress features the old heart logo at the bottom and the names of every single player who has ever worn a Magic dress on court are incorporated into the design.

Mikaere proudly wore the dress alongside some of Magic’s legacy players in 2012.

Dixon said the 25th anniversary of Magic is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved with the team.

“We’re proud of our achievements and grateful for the support of our fans and community. This celebration is a chance to look back with pride and excitement for the future.”

Tickets for Sunday’s game are on sale now at ticketek.co.nz