Hamiltonian Amanda Shanley was diagnosed in May with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and is shaving her head to fundraise for a cure on November 2. Photo / Malisha Kumar
From yoga and gym four times a week to hospital wards and chemotherapy, Hamiltonian Amanda Shanley, 60, never imagined she’d be among the one in eight Kiwis that are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer every day.
But in May, after a netball injury landed her in hospital, she received a life-changing diagnosis that rocked her and her family’s world forever: she had multiple myeloma, a form of cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow.
“People still can’t believe I’ve got multiple myeloma, they say I still look like the healthiest person ... There were no signs, so that’s why I want to raise awareness.”
Shanley said she had always been an active person and she used to play netball before damaged ligaments in her knee caused her to have a break from the sport.
In May this year, after 18 years, she decided to make a return to the netball court.
“I had a pull to go to netball that day. My husband and mother told me I shouldn’t, but I was so adamant on going, it was bizarre.”
Shanley said she was a spiritual person and believed it was her “spirits, angels, and dad who passed away 20 years ago looking out” for her.
During the seventh minute of an eight-minute game, she had got to the goal line when she suddenly felt like somebody had shot her. She fell to the floor and landed in an unfortunate position, breaking her arm in several places.
She calls herself a “myeloma warrior woman” as she prepares for the upcoming “shitty round of chemotherapy”, where she’ll lose all hair.
On Saturday, she will participate in Shave for a Cure, the fundraiser for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, and take matters into her own hands.
“I love [my hair], so it is a big thing for me. I’m a bit scared but the thought of being in hospital in a situation that’s already out of my control, and waking up and seeing my hair on the pillow falling out, I thought, ‘no’.
“It’s going to be hard, just one of those things that feel worse as it gets nearer, but doing it this way is where I have control.”
Shanley said she would continue to keep fighting the cancer for as long as possible.
“I promised my kids and told them I can’t wait to be a grandma. My son has two stepkids and now he and his partner are talking about having their own baby ... I just want to be around for as long as I can.”