“Well, he hasn’t killed anybody. This is what troubles me,” Coroner Robb said.
“I’m really trying to find out what the threshold for the training in NZ Police is on lethal force.”
Counsel assisting the coroner Christopher Gudsell, KC, asked Sydney if the sole factor of Stephens’ possession of a slasher in public could justify a shooting by police.
“Depending on some of the other circumstances around it. He’s showing clear intent to use it,” Sydney said.
“So if he could keep running down the driveway that would warrant either the use of a vehicle or the use of a firearm to stop that person’s movement because – and solely because – there are public possibly around?” Gudsell asked.
“And he’s an imminent threat of grievous bodily harm or death, yes,” Sydney answered.
“We train our officers that they are to ensure an incapacitation.”
Sarney said officers would “operate the trigger” until they were “positive that incapacitation has been achieved.”
Sarney said candidates at Police College were given nine days’ training in the use of firearms.
“I think the nine-day programme could be extended.”
Sarney said police officers’ marksmanship ability was “wide-ranging” from poor to very good, and training to aim for the centre of C-Mass was “about reducing misses”.
Sarney said police officers in 2016 received three days’ refresher training. Today, the number of days of refresher training has increased to seven annually and included modules and scenarios not available in 2016.