Desert Road is going to be closed overnight.

Desert Road is going to be closed overnight.

People planning to ride or drive through Desert Rd are asked to prepare for a 30-minute detour from Sunday, as the road will be closed for about five weeks due to rehabilitation works.

Night works will kick off on Sunday, February 11, with workers being on site from Sundays to Thursdays, between 6pm and 6am.

During those hours, SH1 will be closed between Waiouru and Rangipo.

A detour via State Highway 46, State Highway 47, SH4 and State Highway 49, back to SH1 and vice versa, will be in place but would add about 30 minutes to journey times.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Andy Oakley said Desert Road was a vital route, which is why the upcoming road works were important.

“From freight to holidaymakers, military to mountaineers, it’s critical that the Desert Rd remains in tip-top shape.

“Thousands of drivers use the Desert Rd every day, enjoying some of the most stunning scenery that our network has to offer. To keep the road safe and accessible for everyone, we need to complete this important road rehabilitation.”

Oakley said frequent travellers through the Central Plateau would have already experienced significant maintenance activity this summer, including works on State Highway 4 near the Makatote Rail Viaduct, work at Halletts Bay (Lake Taupō) and other works along the Desert Rd.

“There’s been a lot of work on our network this summer, as we try to make the most of the settled weather. We understand this causes disruption, and we thank drivers for their understanding and patience.”

The Desert Rd works are part of the summer renewals programme, which sees around 2500 lane kilometres being renewed between October 2023 and mid-2024.

The detour will add around 30 minutes to journeys along Desert Rd. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Road users are asked to check the NZTA Journey Planner for the latest road and traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, for people travelling further south, a sign-posted detour will also be in place over the Pahiatua Track during closures on Saddle Rd.

Saddle Rd is currently the alternative State Highway 3 while construction is progressing on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū – Tararua Highway.

Saddle Rd, which connects Ashhurst to Woodville, will close during the week from next Monday, February 12-23. In the evenings and on weekends the road will be open.

Saddle Rd will be closed between 9am and 4pm from Mondays to Fridays, and on Fridays between 10am and 4pm.

During these hours, traffic will be detoured via State Highway 2 and over the Pahiatua Track.

The daytime closures will allow crews to carry out maintenance works, including road repairs, drainage improvements and asphalt resurfacing.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



