One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Waikato.

Hato Hone St John was called at 2.43pm today and sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to Gorton and Tirau Roads, near Karāpiro

“One patient, in a moderate condition, was transported to Waikato Hospital.”

Police were also called to the crash.

“The southbound lane was blocked ... however, it has been cleared.”