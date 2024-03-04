Police responded to an incident on Ohautira Rd this morning.

Armed police are responding to an incident on Ohautira Road, Raglan, that was reported around 8.15am.

Diversions are in place in the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Te Uku resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Waikato Herald armed police and a helicopter could be seen from her property.

“There was a chopper in the air and they all converged down Ohautira Rd.”

A motorist, who also asked to remain anonymous, reported heavy traffic along State Highway 23 before the Te Uku turnoff.

A St John spokesperson said that the organisation was notified of the incident.

“I’ll refer you to Police for any further comment,” the spokesperson said.

