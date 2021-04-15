Seed Waikato is in growing season

Seed Waikato co-chair Greg Johnston, operations manager Tania Pointon, Len Reynolds Trust CEO Melissa Gibson and Seed Waikato co-founder Gemma Major. Photo / Supplied

Youth charity Seed Waikato is growing, with new recruits and a financial fertiliser of $120,000 to continue providing connection pathways and growth opportunities for young people in the region.

One of the new seedlings and the charity's operations manager is temporary transfer Tania Pointon from Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust.

"We are excited to expand and strengthen our foundational roots to nurture and support the vibrant and diverse community we serve," she says.

The $120,000 funding comes from Len Reynolds Trust and will be donated to Seed Waikato over the next three years, building off a previous $90,000 multi-year investment.

Founded in 2017, Seed Waikato focuses on providing personal growth opportunities and whanaungatanga for young people in the Waikato. The charity runs monthly community workshops, creates digital content aimed at growing resilience, facilitates volunteer experiences, and builds the leadership capability of young people.

Seed Waikato's chairwoman, chief executive and co-founder Gemma Major says: "We are resourced for growth and impact, and now is the time for us to scale up our efforts to harness the strengths and potential of our local community to make a transformational change."

Len Reynolds Trust's chief executive Melissa Gibson says they know Seed Waikato does things differently.

"They're youth-led and holistic, working collaboratively with their community. By working on the core foundations of youth wellbeing, they're addressing the root cause of some of our big social challenges."

Seed Waikato's co-chairman Greg Johnston says the new funding will ensure that Seed Waikato can continue to grow and continue their work.

"We are breaking new ground in the youth sector, and that wouldn't be without Len Reynolds Trust's belief in our kaupapa from day one."

Over the last four years, Seed Waikato has heard from more than 3000 young people in the region from a range of communities.

Major says: "We now know that in order to address the inequities, we need to create safety and belonging in community, make holistic wellbeing tools accessible, and hear real stories from young adults who have succeeded despite the odds."