The current crop formed about 18 months ago under the leadership of Donald Ramsay.

He recently stepped down, but Brown said credit goes to him for building the group back and leaving it in good heart.

Scouts still learn about the outdoors, learn practical skills, and work towards badges. Scouting is hands-on.

This weekend it is hands-on for the Te Awamutu Group as they take on an overnight camp at Mt Pirongia. It is part of the preparation for the Zone Summer Scout Camp at Waihi - a week-long camp where Scouts from around the zone get to meet, try new things and generally have a great time.

Te Awamutu Scout Group brainstorm activities for next term's theme. Photo / Dean Taylor

As well as learning skills to help on the camp, Te Awamutu Scouts are fundraising to meet the cost.

Brown says the community can help the young men and women with their learning and adventures by supporting the two sausage sizzzles and car washes at Mitre10 Mega on July 13 and August 17, or at the sausage sizzle at The Warehouse on September 8.

The group also welcomes more members, and especially another leader.

Brown says if you are not sure what Scouting is about, either as a Scout or a leader, you are welcome to make contact and come and check out what is involved.

She is available on 022 497 2125 or contact zone leader Jane Hansen, 027 203 2166 or zl.waikato@zone.scouts.nz

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.