Scholarship available for Tūrangi school leavers

Career paths eligible for the scholarship included electrical engineers, as well as office-based roles. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Lines Company (TLC) has opened applications for this year’s Inspiring Local Minds Scholarship.

Students in the King Country and Central Plateau regions were encouraged to apply ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Each scholarship was worth up to $6000 across three years and was available to give three local school leavers a financial boost to help them pursue further education or training.

Applicants must be about to graduate from high school in the TLC network area and they must intend to continue their education to enter a profession linked to the utility industry.

Roles included everything from accountants to marketing and communications professionals and electrical engineers.

TLC chief executive Mike Fox said the programme was an excellent way to support young people and grow local talent.

“Supporting the future of the communities we operate in by actively investing in the development of local talent is a vital part of growing our local workforce and our industry.”

The TLC Inspiring Local Minds Scholarship could also provide recipients with mentoring and work experience opportunities during holidays.

Application forms were available online at thelinescompany.co.nz and from high schools throughout the King Country and Central Plateau.