The Moa Hunter mana whenua guide Bodie Tihoi Taylor. Photo / Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari
Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari has launched a new cultural tour that invites visitors to explore the ancient forest through the eyes of early Māori moa hunters.
The 3400ha sanctuary, located between Te Awamutu and Putāruru, has a rich history dating back centuries and is home to more than 730 species.
Ledby iwi representative and cultural educator Bodie Tihoi Taylor, the Moa Hunter experience tour draws on ancestral stories and archaeological evidence, including moa bones found near the northern boundary of the maunga (mountain).
The moa, a large, flightless bird once vital to ecosystems and Māori culture, became extinct around the late 14th century because of overhunting and habitat loss.
Taylor said the inspiration for the tour, which invites people to use all five senses, came from the story of how the last moa was caught.
The service will provide easier access to two crossing tracks, the Wairere Traverse and the Over The Mountain track, removing a barrier for trampers and trail runners who previously had to co-ordinate multi-car drop-offs.
The Wairere Traverse is an all-weather, gravel track that takes about 5-6 hours to complete one way.
This track is well-formed but requires a high level of fitness.
The Over The Mountain track (Te Raki track and Te Tonga track) is a more advanced track that takes the historic route to Maungatautari and Pukeatua Peaks and takes about 6-8 hours to complete.
The crossings are not recommended for beginners or children under 12 years.
Those looking for a gentler walking option can buy a day pass from the visitor centre and enjoy the 5km network of well-graded tracks with interactive interpretation boards and a 16m high canopy viewing tower in the sanctuary’s Southern Enclosure.