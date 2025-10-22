“There are many tales that link moa back to Maungatautari.

“The tour delves into the facets of the time of the moa, uncovers some of the mysteries while learning some of the practical skills of the hunt,” he said.

Taylor said the extinction of the moa marked a profound shift in Māori practices and conservation awareness.

“There are also some important kaitiakitanga (guardianship) messages woven [into the visitor experience].

“This tour is a celebration of the legacy of the moa, but it’s also an understanding of conservation from a Māori point of view.”

Visitors will learn traditional tracking and bush navigation techniques, and gain insight into the spiritual relationship between Māori and the natural world.

Taylor described the experience as “teaching through culture, not at culture”, offering context for how traditions evolved from ancestral knowledge.

Bodie Tihoi Taylor says people on the Moa Hunter tour will gain insight into the spiritual relationship between Māori and the natural world. Photo / Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

“When you look at warriors performing haka and see the pūkana [fierce widening of the eyes and protruding of the tongue], you might wonder where that comes from.

“With the Moa Hunter experience, we explore how many of these movements are inspired by nature.”

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari chief executive Helen Hughes said the Moa Hunter experience was the living story of Maungatautari.

“This is about understanding the legacy of the moa, the values of kaitiakitanga, and the enduring relationship between Māori and the natural world,” said Hughes.

“Through this experience, visitors gain a richer appreciation of Maungatautari and the cultural knowledge that continues to shape its protection.”

Meanwhile, the sanctuary, which has several walking tracks, is launching a weekend shuttle service connecting the southern Tari Rd visitor carpark with the northern Hicks Rd trailhead.

The service will provide easier access to two crossing tracks, the Wairere Traverse and the Over The Mountain track, removing a barrier for trampers and trail runners who previously had to co-ordinate multi-car drop-offs.

The Wairere Traverse is an all-weather, gravel track that takes about 5-6 hours to complete one way.

This track is well-formed but requires a high level of fitness.

The Over The Mountain track (Te Raki track and Te Tonga track) is a more advanced track that takes the historic route to Maungatautari and Pukeatua Peaks and takes about 6-8 hours to complete.

The crossings are not recommended for beginners or children under 12 years.

Those looking for a gentler walking option can buy a day pass from the visitor centre and enjoy the 5km network of well-graded tracks with interactive interpretation boards and a 16m high canopy viewing tower in the sanctuary’s Southern Enclosure.

The shuttle service launches this Labour weekend and will then operate Saturdays and Sundays with two departures, 7.30am and 9am.

Tickets cost $20 per person and advance bookings are essential through Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari’s website or visitor centre.

The two-hour guided Moa Hunter tour is available from Fridays to Sundays in small groups to ensure a personalised, respectful experience.

For more information and to book, visit sanctuarymountain.co.nz/visit/experiences/the-moa-hunter.