Rugby World Cup 2023: Hamilton girl Quinn Thorby, 11, is one of three youngsters chosen as a Land Rover Defender of Tomorrow, to be a NZ mascot at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Hamilton girl Quinn Thorby, 11, has been chosen to represent New Zealand in France as one of four Kiwi Defenders of Tomorrow mascots for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The four New Zealand Defenders of Tomorrow mascots embody bravery, innovation, positivity and aroha, and will run on to the pitch with the world’s best rugby players in front of stadium fans and millions of viewers from around the globe.

Following a nationwide search that received hundreds of entries from tamariki aged between 7 and 13, rugby legend Stephen Donald selected Quinn because she demonstrated innovation through her involvement in the Waikato rugby community.

Three years ago, Quinn asked if she could be a water runner for the local women’s club team, the Huskies. Since then, she has inspired other young girls to also get involved and as a result, there is now a full crew of ball girls at Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club.

Having rarely missed a game, Quinn has showcased her dedication to rugby and built a name for herself in the local community. She is now a ball girl for Waikato Rugby Union FPC and Chiefs Manawa at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

Donald says he and and sponsor Land Rover have discovered lots of young members of the community like Quinn.

Stephen Donald and the three young Kiwis selected as RWC mascots in Japan in 2019, Scarlett Hansen, Oscar Parker, and Te Wāimoana Olliver-Samuels. Photo / Land Rover New Zealand

“[They] are challenging the status quo, fighting the good fight, and defending the future in their own way. Quinn’s dedication and passion for rugby is an inspiration for those around her – making her an extremely deserving Defender of Tomorrow.”

Quinn says she is absolutely stoked about going to France.

“I can’t believe that I’ve been chosen ... I feel so lucky. I love rugby so much, I’m a massive fan and I can’t wait to be on the field with all the amazing players,” Quinn says.

She has been chosen alongside Mason Lynch, 11, from Dunedin and Mason Millan, 9, from Auckland. The fourth Defender of Tomorrow is yet to be announced.

Mason Millan, 9, from Auckland has been chosen as a Defender of Tomorrow mascot to go to the Rugby World Cup in France. Photo / Adam Firth

Mason Lynch has been chosen for demonstrating bravery: When he was 5 years old, his mum Melissa passed away after losing her battle with breast cancer. Last year, his father John was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, but incredibly, John is still here today and able to watch Mason do what he loves most – play rugby.

Mason Millan has been selected as a mascot for demonstrating positivity: When he was 2 years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Throughout this difficult journey, Mason’s resilience and bravery saw him selected as a Child Cancer Foundation ambassador raising awareness.

The mascots receive return flights to France, accommodation, tickets to the Rugby World Cup and the chance to walk out on the field with the world’s best players.

Mason Lynch, 11, from Dunedin has been chosen as a Defender of Tomorrow mascot to go to the Rugby World Cup in France. Photo / Angela Jane Photography

The Defenders of Tomorrow programme already ran four years ago for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and is a worldwide initiative from World Cup sponsor and automotive company Land Rover.

This year, the programme sought 96 young heroes from around the world, to join the teams as they walk out onto the pitch. Four of them, including Quinn, are from New Zealand.

The mascots have been chosen because they have shown strong character, whether that’s going the extra mile to help friends or whānau, showing bravery during tough times, being passionate about changing the world for the better or putting a smile on people’s faces.



