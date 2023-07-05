Stephen Donald and the three young Kiwis selected as RWC mascots in Japan in 2019, Scarlett Hansen, Oscar Parker, and Te Wāimoana Olliver-Samuels. Photo / Land Rover New Zealand

The search is on to find four young mascots to represent New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in France this September. You will need to be aged 7-13 years old and represent one of four behaviours - Bravery, Innovation, Positivity or Aroha.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will see four young Kiwis run onto the pitch with the world’s best rugby players in front of packed stadiums and millions of viewers from around the globe.

The mascot experience includes return flights for children and caregivers to France, accommodation, and tickets to Rugby World Cup 2023. But you will need to be quick - submissions close on July 9.

The nationwide search is being led by rugby legend Stephen Donald, who is tasked with finding four Land Rover Defender mascots to travel to Paris.

Donald will choose the youngsters who represent one of the four behaviours - Bravery, Innovation, Positivity and Aroha. Each behaviour defines the meaning behind Defenders of Tomorrow and can be presented in a variety of ways - whether that’s going the extra mile to help friends or whānau, showing tremendous bravery during tough times, sharing passion about changing the world for the better, or being someone who is endlessly positive and always puts a smile on other people’s faces.

With a first-class rugby career spanning nearly 20 years, the World Cup winner is passionate about inspiring the next generation of Kiwis who share similar values and determination.

“We are a nation full of deeply passionate and caring individuals, which is why I believe we create some of the most successful sports teams and thought leaders alike,” says Donald. “I’m on a mission to discover the youngest members of our community who are challenging the status quo, fighting the good fight, and defending the future in their own way.”

Following a successful mascot programme for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Defender is dedicated to providing a platform to inspire young Kiwis all around the country.

Scarlett Hansen, 13, was one of three Kiwi kids selected as a Rugby World Cup mascot in Japan in 2019 and believes the experience is truly a once-in-a-lifetime.

“I still remember running out onto the pitch with Sam Whitelock when New Zealand played Namibia in Japan like it was yesterday. It really was the best experience I’ve ever had - I even got to sing the national anthem alongside the players on international television! I am really grateful for the opportunity and highly recommend applying for this year’s mascot programme,” said Hansen.

CEO of Land Rover New Zealand, Steve Kenchington, said: “We have launched this search for Defenders of Tomorrow because we know there are hundreds of children in our communities who have showcased huge strengths in character in recent years, and we’re looking forward to hearing their stories.

● To enter, visit Defendersoftomorrow.co.nz and submit a video or written entry showing why your child deserves to win. Submissions close on July 9. Winners will be contacted by July 21.