Thames player Rodney Tongotea lays on the first try of the match.

Thames player Rodney Tongotea lays on the first try of the match.

It was another high-scoring game of rugby for the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes, only for visitors Horowhenua-Kāpiti to take home a 41-35 win in Whitianga.

In the final round-eight game of the Heartland Championship rugby competition at Lyon Park, Whitianga on Saturday, the Foxes bumbled most of the match for only their second loss of the season.

The aim was to secure a valuable home semifinal spot and to achieve that, Thames needed to beat Horowhenua-Kāpiti, a real possibility based on the current form guide.

However, tactical errors and fundamental errors saw the hard-working Horowhenua-Kāpiti upset the high-flying Thames.

For most of the game Horowhenua-Kāpiti led, with a 16-14 score at halftime, then a substantial 38-14 lead with only 20 minutes of the game remaining.