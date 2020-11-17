Rugby: Support the Chiefs and get Mooloo deals as a bonus

Chiefs supporters will have the ability to save up to 44 per cent with a combined membership compared with purchasing single tickets. Photo / Supplied

The Chiefs Rugby Club has launched its 2021 membership sale after all 2021 fixtures were confirmed last week. The offer includes an option to add on a Waikato Rugby Membership.

The membership offer includes a long list of exclusive member benefits to accompany tickets to six Gallagher Chiefs home matches announced last week.

Fans are able to add on tickets to five Waikato Mooloo home matches, making a total of 11 home matches at FMG Stadium Waikato for 2021.

Loyal supporters will have the ability to save up to 44 per cent with a combined membership compared with purchasing single tickets in 2021, along with a stack of other benefits.

The combined memberships have allowed the club to give better discounts, even with the Chiefs only membership option scoring up to 25 per cent off.

2021 Gallagher Chiefs benefits include a member's scarf, 20 per cent off official merchandise and apparel, 15 per cent off in-stadium food and beverages, access to exclusive events such as Members' Day, Captain's Run and a Kids' Training Clinic, priority purchase rights to home playoff and All Blacks test matches, discounts on away matches and plenty more.

For a more personalised touch in 2021, members who purchase a seated membership before December 31 will have their seat at FMG Stadium Waikato personally named.

Kids can also score a free membership with every adult membership purchased in family uncovered and fan zones.

Fans who purchase five or more memberships in one transaction will also score one free 12-month broadband or mobile plan thanks to 2degrees (limits, terms and conditions apply).

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Michael Collins says: "We are thrilled to launch our 2021 Gallagher Chiefs membership today and look forward to welcoming our loyal returning members and new members into our Chiefs whanau.

"This year we experienced an increase in club members and match attendance compared to 2019 and we strongly took our members' feedback into consideration when building these membership packages.

"We expect a large number of fans to join us as members for 2021, especially with the benefits and closer connection to our club and history on offer."

In reference to working together with Waikato Rugby, Collins said: "It's great to be able to offer fans who support rugby in the Waikato the opportunity to add on a 2021 Waikato Mooloo membership.

"With massive discounts and the ability to keep your seat across two competitions, we expect the offer will be well received by loyal supporters from such a proud rugby region."

Waikato Rugby Union acting chief executive officer Carl Moon is looking forward to the combined season membership offer.

He said: "We're stoked to work together with our brothers and sisters at the Chiefs Rugby Club on this combined season membership offer.

"Our loyal Waikato and Chiefs fans are able to take advantage of an awesome opportunity to come along and experience rugby at its finest in 2021, at arguably the best rugby stadium in NZ, all at an outstanding price.

"Red, yellow and black runs through the veins of Waikato people, so we just wanted to make it as easy as possible for them all to come to our spiritual home here at FMG Stadium Waikato."

Gallagher Chiefs memberships are on sale until the 2021 Sky Super Rugby competition starts for the team on March 5.

Memberships can be purchased here and payment options now include layby.