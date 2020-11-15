htw171120sp50 Holly Kleinsman and Michaela Foster in action in WaiBOP's opening game against Central Football. Photo / William Booth

Waikato's representatives in the New Zealand's national league have opened their summer campaigns impressively, with Hamilton Wanderers securing an opening 3-0 win over Hawkes Bay United and WaiBOP Women nearly upsetting the Canterbury Pride.

In a year full of uncertainty, it has been a welcome relief to the majority of Waikato's football players that the summer league has been able to continue, with only some minor changes to the leagues this year, most notably that the women's league will be only one round.

WaiBOP, who finished second-to-last in the National Women's League last year, have strengthened their squad with the recruitment of many of the Hamilton Wanderers LottoNRFL winter league squad.

In their opening game last weekend the team twice came back from a goal down to secure a tie against Central Football, while against the Canterbury Pride the team proved to be a real thorn in the side, and despite their 4-2 loss, the scoreline could have been much closer.

Michaela Foster's early corner for WaiBOP caused havoc for the defending champions and allowed WaiBOP to take the early lead.

Whitney Hepburn struck back from a stunning long-range strike for Canterbury that rattled off the underside of the bar, before Britney-Lee Nicholson tucked home a header after being left unmarked in the box from an in-swinging cross.

Twice WaiBOP could have found themselves either level or ahead after Kelli Brown found the back of the net - but was ruled offside - and later on a scramble in the Canterbury box nearly secured another goal for WaiBOP.

WaiBOP would find a second strike to pull the game back to 3-2 after Lisa Evans squared a ball for Chelsea Elliot to tap home.

Canterbury would eventually secure the win after a late penalty was given and Rebecca Lake sent Rylee Godbold the wrong way to secure a 4-2 win for the travelling side.

In the men's league, Hamilton Wanderers started their campaign with a stunning second half after a familiar face came back to haunt Hawke's Bay United.

Josh Signey, who made the move north to Wanderers earlier this year, netted two of his side's three second-half goals in a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Bluewater Stadium, Napier, on Sunday.

Derek Tieku, a former Crystal Palace and Fulham youth prospect, grabbed his side's third and final goal of the day in the 85th minute as the home side looked to get back into the game.

- Additional reporting Hawkes Bay Today