Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Waikato News

Rugby: St Paul's Collegiate teacher Ryan McCarthy and his sporting journey

Jesse Wood
By
9 mins to read
North Otago's Ryan McCarthy dives as he passes the ball off the back of the scrum during the second division NPC semifinal match against Hawke's Bay in 2005. Photo / Photosport

North Otago's Ryan McCarthy dives as he passes the ball off the back of the scrum during the second division NPC semifinal match against Hawke's Bay in 2005. Photo / Photosport

St Paul's Collegiate School physical education teacher and former North Otago rugby halfback Ryan McCarthy, 43, has travelled New Zealand and the world through his sport.

McCarthy started teaching at Hamilton's St Paul's in 2011,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.