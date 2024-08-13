Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Rugby: Hamilton Marist community mourn Joseph Simpkins

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Joseph Simpkins was killed in a car crash in Perth on Sunday. Photo / Hamilton Marist/Facebook

Joseph Simpkins was killed in a car crash in Perth on Sunday. Photo / Hamilton Marist/Facebook

Former Hamilton Marist and Waikato Development rugby player Joseph Simpkins, 28, was killed in a car crash in Perth early on Sunday morning.

Rugby communities both in New Zealand and in Australia are mourning the loss of “Porkchop” or “Joey”.

Simpkins’ former school Sacred Heart College (Auckland) said he was in the 1st XV from 2013 to 2015 and captained the squad in 2015.

He played for the Hamilton Marist premier side from 2016 to 2018 and was selected for Waikato Under-21 in 2016 as well as Waikato Development in 2017.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Joseph Simpkins. Joseph played for Hamilton Marist Premiers 2016-2018,” a Hamilton Marist Facebook post said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our condolences go out to the Simpkins Whānau, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

New Zealand Marist also offered their deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Joseph. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Simpkins Whānau during this difficult time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“May you find strength and comfort in the love and support that surrounds you.”

In later years he became a renowned figure in the Perth rugby community having represented Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club before transferring to Perth Bayswater Rugby Union last season.

At Kalamunda, he played juniors through to premier grade and while rehabbing a knee injury he had been coaching their Under-15s.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Joseph Simpkins. Though Joey has always been a Kala boy at heart, we had the honour of having him at Baysie last season. We send our love to his parents, Peter and Toni, who have also shared their time with the club,” a tribute on the Perth Bayswater Rugby Union Club Facebook page said.

“When Joey wasn’t out on the field, he was in the canteen helping out, cheering on his mates, partying on the dance floor, and making friends everywhere he went. His vibrant personality, infectious smile, and can-do attitude will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with the Simpkins family, the Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club community, and those who knew and loved him.

“Please check in with your loved ones, hold those you love close, and live every moment to the fullest.”

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News