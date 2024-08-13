“Our condolences go out to the Simpkins Whānau, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

New Zealand Marist also offered their deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Joseph. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Simpkins Whānau during this difficult time.

“May you find strength and comfort in the love and support that surrounds you.”

In later years he became a renowned figure in the Perth rugby community having represented Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club before transferring to Perth Bayswater Rugby Union last season.

At Kalamunda, he played juniors through to premier grade and while rehabbing a knee injury he had been coaching their Under-15s.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Joseph Simpkins. Though Joey has always been a Kala boy at heart, we had the honour of having him at Baysie last season. We send our love to his parents, Peter and Toni, who have also shared their time with the club,” a tribute on the Perth Bayswater Rugby Union Club Facebook page said.

“When Joey wasn’t out on the field, he was in the canteen helping out, cheering on his mates, partying on the dance floor, and making friends everywhere he went. His vibrant personality, infectious smile, and can-do attitude will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with the Simpkins family, the Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club community, and those who knew and loved him.

“Please check in with your loved ones, hold those you love close, and live every moment to the fullest.”