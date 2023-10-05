Pirongia Rugby Sports Club president Greg Gane (from left) with former All Black Grant Fox, David Fox (MC), Graeme Mead (MC) and Gavin Brownrigg (PRSC).

Pirongia Rugby Sports Club president Greg Gane (from left) with former All Black Grant Fox, David Fox (MC), Graeme Mead (MC) and Gavin Brownrigg (PRSC).

The Pirongia Rugby Sports Club recently hosted an evening to express their gratitude to their 2023 sponsors with former All Black and selector Grant Fox as their guest speaker.

In an interview-style format with Graeme “Mintie” Mead and David “Foxy” Fox from Newstalk ZB Waikato’s All Sports Breakfast, Fox captivated the audience’s attention for over two hours.

He shared anecdotes from his experiences on and off the field, as well as his journey following his son Ryan’s professional golfing career.

After a meal, the evening began with a few words of thanks to the sponsors of the club from club president Greg Gane.

The Pirongia A and Colts team captains then shared their teams’ season achievements.

This was followed by the presentation of blazers for service to the club, which were awarded to several recipients.

It was then over to Mintie and Foxy for a question and answer session with Fox.

He was very forthcoming on a number of topics, including sharing his experiences from the 1987 World Cup.





Former All Black and selector Grant Fox (centre) during a question and answer session with MCs David Fox (left) and Graeme Mead at Pirongia Rugby Sports Club.

He also discussed an incident where he and the team were billeted out while staying in Masterton, an experience that grounded the team.

Additionally, he pointed out that if it weren’t for the previous year’s Cavaliers tour to South Africa, the All Blacks may not have lifted the William Ellis trophy in the inaugural tournament.

Other topics that were discussed included New Zealand’s current rugby standards and the role of Ian Foster as New Zealand coach, including how he enjoys full support from the current player group.

Fox talked about the historic Cavaliers tour and delved into many more subjects.

The discussion then shifted to his sons’ golfing achievements.

Fox shared an amazing experience he had at the Masters, emphasising that television doesn’t truly capture the course’s hilly terrain.

He also highlighted the substantial amount of money involved in the Masters.

The evening wrapped up with questions from the audience, followed by a mix and mingle session.

The club expressed their gratitude for Fox’s attendance and appreciated his forthright answers.

The club also extended their heartfelt thanks to their amazing sponsors who provide strong support to the club.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.