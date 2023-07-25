Hamilton City Council is seeking the identities of three people caught on camera while dumping a trailer load of household rubbish. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council (HCC) is seeking the identities of three people who were caught on CCTV while dumping a trailer load of household furniture and rubbish behind Hillcrest Library last week.

On the video footage, two men and a woman can be seen emptying the trailer down the service lane behind Hillcrest Library at 6.30am last Wednesday, July 19.

The dumped rubbish included household and baby furniture, clothing, shoes, four full black rubbish bags, along with recyclables and other general waste.

HCC Sustainable Resource Recovery unit manager Tania Hermann says while the people’s motive is unknown, the actions were unacceptable.

“We don’t know the reasons why these people dumped their rubbish. Whatever it was, they left a huge mess and made it someone else’s problem, and that’s not okay,” Hermann says.

“The fact they did it under the cover of darkness and in a sheltered place means they knew what they were doing was wrong and were worried about being caught.”

The offenders dumped a trailer load of household rubbish and furniture behind Hillcrest Library. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hermann says some of the dumped items were not waste and could have been donated to an op-shop or the Lincoln Street Habitat Re-Use Store.

Once the offenders have been identified, they could be fined under the Litter Act 1979.

From July 2022 to July 2023, the collection of illegal dumping cost ratepayers over $120,000.

Council provides kerbside services for general household rubbish, recycling and food waste. Recyclables, among other items such as whiteware, appliances, batteries, and hazardous waste, can be disposed of for free at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre.

Due to the Government’s Waste Levy (what it charges for waste disposal to landfill), there is a charge for general waste at the Resource Recovery Centre.

“We want to reduce waste to landfill and encourage people to consider what other methods could be considered, rather than disposal, or in this case, illegal dumping. This could include recycling, reuse or donation. These are free options available to all Hamiltonians.”

If you have any information regarding the offenders’ identity, please contact Hamilton City Council at rubbish.andrecycling@hcc.govt.nz.