An artists impression of the new Sime Darby Motors NZ facility at the Ruakura Superhub. Photo / Tainui Group Holdings

Ruakura Superhub has drawn in another big tenant, as truck and car supplier Sime Darby Motors NZ has announced it would move to Hamilton.

Sime Darby Motors NZ, part of the Malaysian-owned Sime Darby Berhad, would open a 2600 sq m North Island truck service centre at the Superhub.

The company had secured a long-term lease on a 2.4ha site which would also house multiple Sime Darby Motors NZ businesses including a flagship Volvo showroom, office space, parts storage and a yard.

Sime Darby Motors NZ managing director, Pat McKenna, said launching at the Superhub was a major move for the company.

“The Ruakura Superhub site will become our largest truck service centre in the North Island.

“This represents a significant investment in a key area for our truck servicing customers, as the Golden Triangle sees over 40 per cent of New Zealand’s total freight movement,” McKenna said.

A artists impression of what Sime Darby's 14-bay 2600 sq m truck service centre will look like. Photo / Tainui Group Holdings

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) chief executive Chris Joblin, said the new Sime Darby facility would add great value to the growing logistics ecosystem of the Superhub.

“The addition of another key player in the transport industry will add depth, strength, and resilience to enhance Ruakura’s value proposition as a comprehensive logistics hub.”

TGH chairwoman Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua added Sime Darby Motors had been steadily building its business across Aotearoa for 25 years to now boast more than 80 locations and 1200 staff.

“They are making a major, long-term investment into our country and our region, and we look forward to working alongside them as we continue to grow and build Ruakura as a regional hub of economic growth.”

The consenting and design process of the Sime Darby Motors’ facility was underway now with the hopes of construction beginning later this year.

Sime Darby Motors NZ hoped to begin operations at the Superhub in late 2025.

The Ruakura Superhub was a 490ha development in Hamilton, featuring logistics, industrial, retail, and residential development areas, as well as a 30-ha inland port.

It had direct access to the Waikato Expressway and connected the three major economic nodes of Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga, also known as the Golden Triangle.

Existing tenants of the Superhub included Maersk, Big Chill Distribution, Waitomo Group, and Kmart.

TGH, the commercial entity of Waikato-Tainui, has been developing the Superhub since 2006.