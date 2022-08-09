Warren Parry's run to Sunday's final will have the veteran return to the World Series stage for the first time since 2018. Photo / Supplied

Ben Robb and Warren Parry sealed the final two spots at this month's TAB New Zealand Darts Masters following last weekend's DPNZ ProTour double-header in Christchurch.

Robb and Parry - who represented New Zealand at this year's World Cup of Darts – will feature in the third and final World Series event at the Globox Arena in Hamilton from August 26 to 27.

The pair occupied the top two spots on the DPNZ Order of Merit heading into the last two events before the qualification cut-off, and Robb cemented the top spot with back-to-back victories.

The 33-year-old followed up emphatic wins over Jamie Roberts and Kayden Milne with a 7-5 victory over three-time World Series qualifier Mark Cleaver to clinch Saturday's title.

Ben Robb cemented top spot with back-to-back victories in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Robb then completed the weekend double with a comprehensive 7-2 win over Parry in Sunday's showpiece, averaging 91 and landing three maximums to complete the job.

Parry's run to Sunday's final will have the veteran return to the World Series stage for the first time since 2018, after defeating Hipi Tewhakaara and Darren Herewini in the latter stages.

The World Cup duo will be joined in Hamilton by their compatriots Milne and Bernie Smith, who came through last month's World Series qualifiers, with Mal Cuming prevailing in the DPA Qualifier in New South Wales.

Australia's World Cup of Darts winners Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock are also among the eight regional representatives, with PDC Tour Card Holder Gordon Mathers completing the line-up.

The field of eight PDC stars in action in Hamilton will be headlined by Michael van Gerwen, who won the last NZ Darts Masters in 2019 and has secured the Premier League and World Matchplay titles this year.

The Welsh duo of world No.1 Gerwyn Price and reigning World Series Finals champion Jonny Clayton are joined by 10-time TV title winner James Wade, US Darts Masters winner Michael Smith, 2022 Masters champion Joe Cullen, and Women's World Matchplay champion Fallon Sherrock.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, a two-time winner on the World Series circuit this year, replaces reigning World Champion Peter Wright in the field after the Scot pulled out of August's treble-header due to health reasons.

Tickets for the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters are still available via ticketek.co.nz.

TAB New Zealand Darts Masters

August 26-27, Globox Arena, Hamilton

PDC Representatives

• Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Fallon Sherrock

Oceanic Representatives

• Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Bernie Smith, Kayden Milne, Mal Cuming, Ben Robb, Warren Parry