Roadworks take a holiday break but work site traffic management remains

There may be some highway traffic congestion but road works will take a holiday. Photo / NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency work sites will close from December 23 to January 5 to leave the roads clear for holiday traffic, but there might still be temporary speed limits and road cones at some sites or where there has been recent road resurfacing.

Waka Kotahi's director of regional relationships, David Speirs, says Waka Kotahi and its contractors stop most work before busy holiday travel periods like Christmas and New Year to minimise disruption to people's journeys.

"Always take care when driving through roadwork sites and follow the temporary speed restrictions to ensure everyone stays safe on our roads," Speirs said.

"Traffic management, such as temporary speed limits, signs and cones, is used to alert road users to a change in the road conditions or to works ahead, so look out for the signs and please take care in the run-up to Christmas and during the holiday period.

"There will be some holiday congestion and delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans. Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk."

With Auckland's regional boundary recently reopening, the Christmas-New Year holiday period is expected to be a very busy time on Waikato and Bay of Plenty roads.

Work sites where traffic management will remain in place over the holiday break:

• Hamilton section, Waikato Expressway: 50km/h temporary speed limit where the Hamilton section joins the existing SH1 at Tamahere. Also, speed restrictions and traffic on single lanes in both directions where Hamilton section joins Ngaruawahia section.

• State Highway 2 Maramarua passing lane closures: Passing lanes at Maramarua on SH2 will be closed for safety reasons from December 23-24 and December 27-28 eastbound (heading toward the Coromandel) and on Tuesday, January 4, Thursday 6, Friday 7 and Sunday 9, westbound (heading toward Auckland). For more information click here.

• SH2 Karangahake Gorge: The speed limit on SH2 through the Karangahake Gorge will be reduced from 80km/h to 50km/h between Crown Hill Road and School Road from Monday, December 20 through until late January, when holiday traffic subsides.

• State Highway 39 Mangaotama Stream bridge and State Highway 30 Kopaki rail overbridge: New weight restrictions are in place. For more information click here.

• State Highway 25 Pepe Stream bridge: Traffic management in place to help manage congestion during peak holiday travel times.

• State Highway 25 Boundary Creek bridge: Reduced to one lane with a 50km/h speed limit to extend its useful life. For more information click here.

• SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa: Temporary speed limits, shoulder closures, barriers and cones will be in place at various sites within the project corridor.

• SH2 Wainui Road to Ōpōtiki: Possible 70km/h temporary speed limit between the SH2 / Wainui Road Intersection and Rankin Road.

• State Highway 30, Sala Street to Iles Road: Works on the SH30 Eastern Corridor – Stage One project is expected to be complete before the Christmas shutdown on December 23, which includes removal of all traffic management.

• State Highway 5, Tarukenga to Ngongotahā: The upgrade of the SH5/State Highway 36 Ngongotahā roundabout is scheduled to be completed before Christmas, while other safety improvement works will wind up on December 23. There will be minimal traffic management in place over the Christmas/New Year break.

• State Highway 33, Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa: 70km/h temporary speed limit either side of the area known as the Pareteiro - Sun Valley Curves.

Speirs thanks motorists for their patience when travelling over the Christmas-New Year holiday break and wishes people a relaxing time with family and friends.