A close-up of one of the cracks on the Kopu-Hikuai Highway (State Highway 25A). Photo / Waka Kotahi

The Kopu-Hikuai Highway (State Highway 25A) – a main route for travellers heading for the eastern side of the Coromandel Peninsula – will remain closed overnight through the two upcoming consecutive long weekends.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the ongoing nighttime closure decision was made this week to ensure the safety of road users in an area that is still seeing active movement.

The site is being monitored daily and boreholes are being drilled to understand the full nature of the movement. New cracks are appearing, including in the eastbound lane available for traffic during the day between 7am and 7pm, Waka Kotahi says.

One lane of traffic drives past some of the large cracks that are being monitored. Photo / Waka Kotahi

When SH25A is closed overnight, road users need to use State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge or State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula to travel to/from summer hotspots such as Whitianga and Whangamatā. The alternative routes add at least half an hour to travel times.

The closure points are Kirikiri Valley Rd (Kopu end) and Puketui Rd (Hikuai end) to ensure property access is maintained for those living on SH25A, or on roads off the highway.

Over the upcoming long weekends traffic management will also be in place at Pepe Bridge in Tairua to help manage traffic flows, Waka Kotahi said.

The agency also said that in the past week crews at the closure, points have been subjected to abuse and threatening behaviour.

“This is unacceptable; the closure is not of their making, and they’re working hard to keep everyone moving while experts determine the best repair methodology long term,” said Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Cara Lauder.

She said the results of geotechnical monitoring and investigations will help inform decision-making for the future repair of the road and confirmed the current traffic management arrangement will remain in place for the “foreseeable future”.

The cracks appeared on January 16 following Cyclone Hale, which caused flooding and numerous slips across the Coromandel Peninsula

“We have seen the road deform over the past week as the site continues to move,” Lauder said this week.

She said with rain predicted this weekend and into next week it could reach a point where the highway needs to be closed completely.

“This would be the last resort, however the need to keep everyone safe will drive our decision-making.

“While this may be disruptive for some locals and those travelling on holiday, planning ahead will help everyone get to their destination,” she said.

“Road users can get ahead by using the Holiday Journeys information to plan their journey, and our Journey Planner is a great tool to check if anything has changed on the day.”

See: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/



