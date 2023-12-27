The Rhythm and Vines festival will once again be back with a bang in Gisborne this year.

As music lovers in the Waikato gear up to head to Gisborne’s Waiohika Estate for the annual Rhythm and Vines music festival, motorists could be expecting a few delays to their journey to the East Coast.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advise that State Highway 1 between Tīrau and Karāpiro will be busy over the holiday period.

State Highway 2 (SH2) from Pōkeno to Maramarua is set to see delays, too.

After the storms of last summer, Coromandel residents heading to Gisborne can breathe a sigh of relief, as State Highway 25A re-opened over a week ago.

However, NZTA said stop/go traffic management will be in place over the Pepe Bridge in Tairua, and road users are expected to meet delays there.

Traffic in the Bay of Plenty region travelling eastbound is likely to remain heavy over the festive season, peaking as Rhythm and Vines kicks off.

An NZTA spokesperson said they expected traffic on December 29, which is also the first day of Rhythm and Vines, to be at its peak between SH2 Paeroa and Waihī in the morning.

SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati will also see busy periods over the holiday, with the heaviest traffic westbound expected to be on January 2 as Kiwis head home.

Motorists going to the festival can plan their journey here.

NZ Police advise event-goers to “take care of themselves and their friends, be sensible, and make sure everyone gets home safely”.

“Always have a plan on how to get to and from an event safely - have a Plan B and keep an eye on your alcohol consumption. Always eat something substantial if you are planning to drink, and encourage your friends to do the same.

“If you are taking a car to the festival, make sure all valuables are kept out of sight, all doors are locked and the windows are up. Keep your phone, keys and wallet in a safe place where they are unlikely to easily fall out of a pocket.”

They say the planning shouldn’t stop once you arrive.

“Watch your drinks, and don’t accept drinks you haven’t seen poured - the last thing you want is somebody tampering with your drink.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and whānau are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”

Police and security will be in attendance at the event, and further advice on keeping safe can be found here.

The gates open for Rhythm and Vines at 2pm on December 29 and will remain open until 12.30am on December 30, with acts performing into the first sunrise of the New Year on December 31.

