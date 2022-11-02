The Rangatahi Opportunity Project report was launched in Hamilton last week. Photo / Supplied

A major report from the Waikato Wellbeing Project (WWP) shines a light on the wellbeing of rangatahi (youth aged 15-24) in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa.

The report - Rangatahi Opportunity Case for Change - was launched in Hamilton last week. It is the culmination of nearly two years' work by the WWP to facilitate insights into the root causes of rangatahi wellbeing in the Waikato. It brings together data collated by Te Ngira at the University of Waikato, learnings from other regions and the lived experience of local youth and youth supporters, captured through face-to-face interviews and workshops.

The Rangatahi Opportunity Project was led by a small team of dedicated rangatahi, supported by a design thinking expert. The project sought input from more than 95 collaborators, undertook face-to-face interviews with 25 rangatahi and 12 youth advisers and held a Co-Design Hui with more than 50 rangatahi to capture ideas, concepts and lived experiences.

Insights captured included noting the vital role of kaiārahi [mentors] to support rangatahi, the desire of many rangatahi to give back to their community, and how unprepared many rangatahi feel when leaving school.

Rangatahi also consistently reported needing a strong sense of belonging to thrive, and how their strengths and cultural identity need to be recognised and supported in education and employment spaces. The work also highlighted structural inequities within education, social systems and employment which act as a barrier to some rangatahi thriving.

As well as insights, the Case for Change sets out priorities for action for everybody with a role in youth wellbeing in the Waikato and shares potential breakthrough ideas which could help make a positive difference. The insights and breakthroughs developed were guided by manu taki/wellbeing leaders who have volunteered to help guide and navigate the mahi.

About 100 people from across the rangatahi sector gathered in Hamilton last week to celebrate the mahi of The Rangatahi Opportunity, share the Case for Change and the opportunities for change and hear more from Rangatahi. The event celebrated rangatahi achievements, shared stories and showcased a variety of different opportunities which could enable young people to thrive.

Following feedback, a final report will be issued in late November.

The Rangatahi Opportunity was funded through the support of WEL Energy Trust, Waikato Regional Council, the John & Glennis Gallagher Foundation and the Ministry of Education.

Read the report online here.