Nominations for the Hamilton CBD Awards are now open. The awards seek winners in 12 categories, including shopping, new business and eat and drink. Nominations close on August 30. The winners will be announced in October.

All Blacks test

There won’t be an All Blacks test match in Hamilton this year with the five home matches taking place in Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington. NZ Rugby said: “While rugby fans in Hamilton will not get a chance to see the All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato this year, they hosted an amazing Black Ferns test match in May.” The schedule for 2025 is yet to be confirmed. Hamilton last hosted an All Blacks test in 2022.

Tokoroa Santa Parade

Tokoroa City Lions have arranged the Santa Parade for the past 35 years and want to pass on the baton. South Waikato District Council is welcoming expressions of interest at my.southwaikato.govt.nz/do-it-online/events-bookings.

Pre-loved art

Taupō's annual pre-loved artwork sale is back. Bring your paintings, sculptures, ceramics, or collectible/numbered prints in for assessment at Taupō Museum, Wednesdays to Fridays, 10am to 12.30pm until July 26. Sale will be from August 10 to September 16.

Waihī sculpture

The sculpture of a Māori rangatira (chief), made by Michael Weir and located on the hill overlooking Seddon St in Waihī, has been repaired after being vandalised a few years ago. The bronze sculpture was commissioned by Hauraki District Council as part of the Waihī 2000 Streetscape project.

Waitomo park

Waitomo District Council recently completed the installation of new steps to Brook Park - Motakiora in Te Kūiti. The steps were constructed at the back of Motakiora due to a major slip at the front of the pā site which has prevented access.