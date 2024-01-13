Treescape project manager Rhys Fransen and Waipā District Council park operations team leader Matt Johnson.

Leamington Domain users will soon get to explore nature with a new recycled tree play feature that will replace the existing timber obstacle course.

The course is around 20 years old and needs to be removed because it no longer meets playground health and safety standards.

Removal of the timber equipment in the Cambridge park will start on Monday and playground users can expect to see the new nature play at Leamington Domain by the end of January.

Park operations team leader Matt Johnston said the recycled tree feature was a temporary measure as Leamington Domain was getting a new destination playground next year.

“In the meantime, we want to ensure there are enough play elements to keep children entertained at the domain,” he said.

The main feature will be a tree that needs to be removed from Leamington Domain. The additional logs are from trees that came down in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It is an awesome way to recycle the trees and provide an inexpensive play experience for tamariki. The trees will allow children to be curious and enjoy nature, offering a different kind of play than our other playgrounds in the district,” Johnston said.

The trees will be adapted and trimmed to be suitable to play on and to meet health and safety standards.

During the works, a section of the playground will be fenced off where the wooden structure is located, but the remainder of the playground will be open.

The trees will be removed when the new playground is installed.





