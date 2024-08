Smith said they also noticed some keen shoppers returning, especially as it was almost impossible to peruse the vast amount of stock in one go.

Sunday was popular as the club ran the usual $10 a box day to maximise sales.

“We sold about two-thirds of everything that had been donated,” said Smith.

“That is an exceptional result.”

She believes tough times might be encouraging more people to hunt for a bargain.

Leftover books are distributed to several other charities and worthy causes, such as Altrusa Te Awamutu and Loving Arms.

Some of the leftover children’s books go to Tauranga Rotary couple Jill and Jack Best, who have established a network through schools and local Roray Clubs in the Pacific Islands to distribute books where they are needed.

“There weren’t that many books left, but it is great to see they are still appreciated and helping other causes,” said Smith.

Funds from the annual fundraiser are distributed to worthy causes chosen by Te Awamutu Rotary. Operation Christmas Hamper and Pirongia Park Lodge have already been identified for 2024.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.