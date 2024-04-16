Imam Asif Munir (third from right) and members of Hamilton's Ahmadiyya Muslim Community donated food to homeless people and shelters during the month of Ramadan.

Last week, the month of Ramadan, one of the most significant holidays in Islam, came to an end. But what is it about?

During Ramadan, the holy month that revealed the sacred scripture of Islam, Muslims abstain from food and water, instead focusing on good deeds and prayers to deepen their spirituality and be good people.

The month of Ramadan is the most significant for a Muslim, dating back to the year 610 when Prophet Muhammad, the founder of the religion, first received the message of Islam.

Hamilton-based Imam of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Asif Munir, told the Waikato Herald that Ramadan goes far beyond fasting.

“Abstaining from food and water is a major part, but a big part is thinking about those that are less fortunate, and being more grateful and understanding the blessing of something when you don’t have it.

“It’s also about increasing good deeds and being a good human being. If you don’t give up lying, swearing, or doing bad things, there is no point in fasting.”

Asif Munir, Imam and Minister of Religion for the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, at the Baitul Muqeet Mosque, Auckland. Munir is based in Hamilton.

He said during Ramadan, Hamilton’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community were involved in charity work.

“We bought items for homeless people and donated food. We donated many food products to homeless shelters for them to distribute to people too.”

Munir said Ramadan brings significance to Islam.

“Ramadan is special to every Muslim worldwide because according to the holy Quran [scripture], our scripture was revealed in the month of Ramadan.

“That’s why we fast this month because the Quran says we should.”

During Ramadan, Munir said Muslims fast for about 12 to 13 hours daily, starting their fast around 6am before sunrise and breaking it around 7 to 8pm before sunset.

They don’t eat any food or drink anything, including water, during the duration of their fast.

Asif Munir and members of Hamilton's Ahmadiyya Muslim Community made a food donation to the homeless shelter, Te Whare Korowai Taangata o Kirikiriroa.

Usually, a Muslim will pray five times throughout the day, and in Ramadan, Munir said voluntary prayers are also offered in mosques and prayer centres, where people can come and observe.

He said praying is a significant part of the month.

“There’s a congregational prayer that we offer at night time and one that happens early morning around 3 to 4am. In the evening we stand and pray for at least half an hour, it’s called the Taraweeh prayer.”

“There’s one prayer in the evening called Maghrib and it’s just before sunset to show that the day has finished and we break our fast.”

The end of Ramadan is declared by the sighting of a new crescent moon, which marks the start of Eid celebrations.

Munir said Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

“The Islamic calendar is according to the lunar calendar, meaning it’s based on the moon’s rotation, and we follow the authentic practice of Prophet Muhammad of sighting the new crescent moon.

“The new crescent moon is the sign of the new month.”

The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated with the festivity called Eid al-Fitr.

“Families and friends come together and we all break bread, celebrate, and give gifts to each other. Eid is a celebration because of what we went through. It’s a hard month.”

He said Ramadan and Eid, are significant times in understanding the importance of the religion.

Imam Asif Munir leading a Ramadan prayer at their prayer centre in Hamilton.

“It’s the prime example of what Islam stands for because there is a misconception about Islam which is that we’re associated with extremism or violence.

“This month we are told to be more compassionate towards people and do good deeds. It’s an Islamic teaching to take care of people, Muslims or non-muslims.

“Every single Muslim has to uplift peace, love, and unity during this month.”

To educate more people on the religion, misconceptions, and its traditions, Munir will be hosting the annual ‘Meet your Muslim’ campaign, in the North Island in May. He’s heading to the South Island for the campaign for 10 days on April 19.

The community has over 1000 members in New Zealand and around 20 million followers worldwide.

Some types of food that are made during Ramadan and Eid. Photo / Asif Munir

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

