Raglan motorcycle racer Mike Lind with his 1986 Bimota db1 750cc race bike and his Ducati road bike. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
After a few failed attempts to hang up his racing leathers, Raglan biker Mike Lind, 67, has passed the chequered flag for the last time.
Mike, originally from Hamilton, has been racing since his high school days, starting with motocross and later switching to track racing and drag racing - first with the Bears (British, European, American Racing and Supporters), then with the Hamilton Motorcycle Club and the New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register (NZCMRR).
Motorcycles are in his DNA: his father Ron Lind was a bike enthusiast and involved with the Waikato Classic Club.
“I didn’t grow up with bikes, because Dad sold his last bike for an engagement ring, but he always had old bikes in pieces in the garage,” Mike said.
“I expected to get a British motorbike, like a Triumph or something, but Hugh said it would be best to learn to ride on small bike. In hindsight - he was right.”
The quicker Mike learned to ride, the quicker he learned how to fall off.
“I was trying to go too fast, I always wanted to push going around the corners faster.”
With the help of holiday jobs, he saved up to buy a bigger bike - a Yamaha 350R5 - then gravitated to motocross racing, through a friend at Fraser High School.
At first Mike was just watching, but that didn’t last long and he got himself a Honda Elsinore 250.
“Most people had some sort of background in motocross racing, but the only practice I had was right before [my first] race.”
After a while, one thing became apparent to him: “I did best on courses that were not so bumpy. I should have realised then, that I am better at racing on a road-surface track.”
But he kept racing motocross until the late 1970s, when a lot of his friends stopped racing because they started going overseas. It was the first of a few attempts to give up racing.
However, Mike’s love affair with motorbikes was just getting started.
“On a Friday afternoon, me and my friends would visit all the bike shops in the area. It was a big part of my youth. We went through what they got and dreamed about what we could have if we had more money.”
“When I got back to New Zealand in 1982, I repaired my 900SS ... When I went to Hugh Anderson, I saw he had the replica for sale ... it had only done 300km, because [Hugh] originally bought it for himself brand new, but he had trouble with his knees, so he decided to sell it.”
To get his hands on the Hailwood replica, Mike decided to sell the 900SS.
“I managed to sell it for more than I paid for it, but I had to put $5000 on top to buy the Anderson replica. It was huge money at the time - probably half a deposit for a house.”
But to Mike, it was worth it. He even spent his honeymoon on it when he and his wife went on a motorbike trip around the North Island’s East Coast.
“On the way back to Hamilton we called into Taupō where the Hamilton Motorcycle Club had a track day. After that, I thought I could race the Ducati and suit it up for a Bears meeting.”
No sooner said than done. The Ducati replica first took to the race track at the Bears meet at Pukekohe in 1985.