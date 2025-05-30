The council said Watercare has arranged for a contractor to excavate the site and complete the necessary repairs.
“The area is being fenced off to restrict public access during this work.
“No further treated effluent will be discharged until the repair is complete and the tide is again on the outgoing cycle.”
The council has notified Waikato Regional Council, mana whenua and the local community about the pipe failure.
“We will provide updates as needed and once the repair is fully completed. Until then, we ask the public to avoid the area.”
Raglan Wastewater Treatment Plant’s discharge consent expired in February 2020. It is operating legally under the expired consent conditions.
A short-term consent has been applied for to allow time for the council to investigate options for a longer-term environmentally-friendly solution that will meet the needs of the growing Raglan community.