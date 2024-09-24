“A middle-aged male, wearing a vest with lots of arm tattoos, carrying a bag or jacket, has tried getting into someone’s car while waiting for a green light. Unknown where he came from. Happened at the roundabout heading towards Te Ohaki Road.”

A person who did not want to be named said he was taking his children to an activity in Hamiltonwhen his daughter pointed the man out as a “dodgy-looking guy walking up towards the bridge.”

The person described him as a “tall, heavy-built, bald guy with tattoos up his arms, and wore what looked like leather pants, a vest, and carrying a leather jacket”.

“We of course didn’t take too much notice, but then I saw the post once we got into town that he had tried getting into someone’s car.

“The kids got scared to even go back that way, and now we will be locking our doors when waiting at that bridge.”

Police said inquiries into this case remain ongoing, including working to locate the man involved.

In the meantime, Police encourage motorists to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings while driving.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour and it’s happening now, please contact Police on 111.”





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



