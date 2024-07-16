The explosions were at the Ferry Landing.

Whitianga residents have described hearing two explosions, one after the other, early today on the waterfront.

Police are investigating after three vehicles were destroyed in Whitianga overnight.

A nearby resident said two explosions were heard about 3am.

Police confirmed a witness called emergency services after hearing an explosion and seeing the glow of flames shortly after 3am.

“Attending fire crews discovered three vehicles had been set alight at the Ferry Landing on Panorama Avenue, on the opposite side of the channel to Whitianga Wharf.”