Police investigating suspected arson in Whitianga

Waikato Herald
The explosions were at the Ferry Landing.

Whitianga residents have described hearing two explosions, one after the other, early today on the waterfront.

Police are investigating after three vehicles were destroyed in Whitianga overnight.

A nearby resident said two explosions were heard about 3am.

Police confirmed a witness called emergency services after hearing an explosion and seeing the glow of flames shortly after 3am.

“Attending fire crews discovered three vehicles had been set alight at the Ferry Landing on Panorama Avenue, on the opposite side of the channel to Whitianga Wharf.”

Police said the road was closed while emergency services responded, and no injuries were reported.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the incident just after 3am with crews from Cooks Beach and Hahei.

“Three cars were on fire and it took around 10 minutes to extinguish. Fire crews responded with two pumps and one water tanker.

“A fire investigator is to attend the scene today,” a FENZ spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240717/0766.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


