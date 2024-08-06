Waikato Herald attended the scene at Aparangi Retirement Village on Pilgrim Place and saw two police vehicles, detectives, and a forensics team.

Police caution tape encircled the property under investigation, with a mobility scooter seen being examined at the entrance.

Police are making enquiries into an unexplained death on Pilgrim Place in Te Kauwhata. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Hato Hone St John was approached by Waikato Herald for comment, and said this matter was for police response.

Aparangi Village Trust board chair John Cunningham confirmed that there had been a sudden death at the village.

“Because it was a sudden death the police have gotten involved in looking into it and we are waiting for the police to get back to us,” Cunningham said.

“They have the skills to look into it.”

Cunningham said Aparangi Village has been looking after people for over 50 years.

“It’s very sad when we have a death.

“It’s always tough.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.



