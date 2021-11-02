Plan for Kihikihi focuses on heritage spaces and recreational areas

A redundant water tower on Turata Reserve is likely to be removed to allow 360 deg views across the town. Photo / Supplied

A redundant water tower on Turata Reserve is likely to be removed to allow 360 deg views across the town. Photo / Supplied

The Kihikihi Urban Development Plan – a plan to enhance Kihikihi village – has been approved by Waipā District Council.

The plan indicates a new skate park will join the community, a revitalisation of Kihikihi Domain, and an improvement in heritage and recreational spaces.

Council's Manager – Strategy, Kirsty Downey said the unanimous approval of the plan at last week's full council meeting showed there was strong support and a desire for action.

"The Kihikihi Urban Development Plan aims to improve the town's vibrancy, focusing on the town centre, heritage spaces and recreational areas. It increases opportunities for better movement around town, with connected pathways, an opportunity for a new skate park and community hub, and an enhancement of Kihikihi Domain to realise its full potential."

The new skate park topped the community wish list, with safety and slower speeds around Kihikihi School, and a new plan for Kihikihi Domain, coming in hot on its heels.

Working with iwi to develop Turata Reserve for community use and the sharing of Kihikihi's history was also a key priority in the plan, supported by the community.

Council has already started on the early planning stages of the skate park and the Kihikihi Domain projects that received funding through the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, with initial meetings held with community interest groups.

The plan also offers guidelines on areas suitable for subdivision, transport corridor improvements in collaboration with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and a new heritage precinct that would celebrate the town's history.

The full Kihikihi Urban Development Plan is now available here on the Waipā District Council website.